Coalition Parties Vow To Thwart Designs Of Anti-national Elements

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The parties in the coalition government have strongly condemned Chairman PTI Imran Khan for spreading hatred against Pakistan's armed forces and its leadership and making sensitive professional matters controversial.

In a joint statement, the coalition partners said that the entire nation was busy in floods relief activities while "arrogant" Imran Khan was spreading hatred and trying to damage the national institutions.

They said Imran was trying to create Sri Lanka like situation in Pakistan by influencing the process of economic recovery and inciting the the people to confront the army to create rift in the 'rank and file' of the defence forces.

The statement further said, " We will thwart this nefarious conspiracy and deal with the conspirators according to the constitution and law".

The ruling coalition parties said nobody having arrogant, fascist and dictatorial attitude would be allowed to play with national interests.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the armed forces in collaboration with the Federal and provincial governments and institutions are rendering valuable services to help the flood victims in the country, while on the other hand, they are fighting war against terrorism with courage and bravery, in which army officers and Jawans have been embracing martyrdom," the statement said.

At a time when the entire nation was united on the agenda of elimination of terrorism, economic stability, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, a lone voice was spreading lies, propaganda and slander every day to tear apart the national unity.

The coalition government has complete consensus that the protection of national interests including the restoration of the economy, the constitutional respect and observance of the ambit of the national institutions including the armed forces and their leadership and the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the people,especially the flood victims, would not be effected at all, thestatement said.

