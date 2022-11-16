UrduPoint.com

Coalition Partners Adopted Constitutional Procedure For Removal Of IK: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedure for removal of IK: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said that coalition partners had adopted a constitutional procedure for the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan, who had been ousted from power through vote of 'no confidence'.

Imran Khan, after losing power, had started a campaign to malign national institutions, he said while talking to a private tv channel.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had been using derogatory language against the heads of national institutions and added the last government had made fake cases against its political opponents.

The PTI chief's foreign conspiracy narrative was based on lies, he said, and added that the party had lost its popularity due to weak policies. The coalition government, Javed said, was taking all necessary steps for strengthening the democratic system in the country.

