Coalition Partners Avoid Supporting Imran's Party In No-confidence Move: Rana Tanveer Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Coalition partners avoid supporting Imran's party in no-confidence move: Rana Tanveer Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that coalition partners had adopted constitutional procedure for not supporting Imran's party in no-confidence move tabled in the assembly on April 2022.

Imran Khan had to leave the PM House due to failure in securing a vote of confidence, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI Chairman after losing majority in the assembly started campaign in the country to create unrest, he stated. Political engineering was made by Khan's party to set stage for raising South Punjab province issue, he added.

Khan's party had posed serious threats to national institutions, he said. Imran Khan adopted Immature behavior to regain powers in the assembly, he added.

Imran's party started attacking national institutions to malign election commission of Pakistan, judiciary and security institutions, he stated.

Imran Khan launched long march to spread anarchy in the country, he said. The PTI leader had attempted to make army chief's appointment controversial. Imran Khan has also degraded important institutions on many occasions, he said.

Lauding the efforts of Army Chief, he said Armed Forces played a vital role in eradicating terrorism from the country. We are proud of Pakistan Army for fighting war on terror and restoring peace, he said.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan didn't return to Parliament to play role as Opposition.

