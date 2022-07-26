Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court bench in Punjab CM election case

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday night announced that the coalition partners would boycott the three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Punjab chief minister's election case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday night announced that the coalition partners would boycott the three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Punjab chief minister's election case.

Addressing a press conference accompanied with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other alliance leaders, he said for the supremacy of law and justice, they had given a genuine proposal to constitute a full court bench for hearing the particular case but their suggestion was not accepted. Hence all the coalition government partners had decided to boycott the further proceedings of case from tomorrow, he added.

Fazl alleged that "keeping in view the three-member bench's track record, its verdict will be considered partial". There were certain court decisions in the past, which had impeded the smooth functioning of government, besides creating political instability and economic recession in the country, he claimed.

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorsed the decision and said their demand for a full court bench was not accepted, which they had made for the sake of Constitution, democracy and judiciary.

He said the coalition was making the demand as the case was related to another institution parliament and actions of Punjab Assembly's deputy speaker.

He said when the case regarding vote of no-confidence against the former prime minister and ruling of the Punjab Assembly's deputy speaker was heard, his party even then demanded that full court should hear the case.

"Today we are repeating our demand so that the court decision can be acceptable to everybody including the government and the opposition." "When one institution is hearing case of another institution it should be better for democracy that full bench of the court should hear the case, to maintain trust of the people." He said controversial decisions would cause political instability in the country.