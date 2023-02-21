UrduPoint.com

Coalition Partners Decide To Abstain From By-polls: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Coalition partners decide to abstain from by-polls: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the coalition government partners had unanimously decided not to contest the upcoming by-elections on vacant seats of the National Assembly.

Now there would be only the "fascist party" (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), which would contest the by-polls and return to the National Assembly, the minister said in a statement.

She said the "fascist party" was clueless about its political future.

On the one hand, it had approached the courts for the approval of the resignations of its members of the National Assembly and on the other against their acceptance.

She questioned why the PTI MNAs had resigned en bloc, besides dissolving the provincial assemblies, if they wanted to contest the by-elections.

The "fascist party" seemed to be in an imbroglio as it was trapped among elections, parliament and courts, she added.

Marriyum said Imran Khan would no more be allowed to create chaos in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Maryam Aurangzeb Government

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

1 hour ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

1 hour ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

1 hour ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

1 hour ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.