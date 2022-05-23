UrduPoint.com

Coalition Partners Decide To Take Tough Decisions: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2022 | 01:52 PM

The development takes place a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced long march towards Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 23rd, 2022) The coalition partners decided that the government will complete its term instead of early elections in the country, the sources said on Monday.

They said that the government also decided to take tough decisions to get the country out of crises.

The coalition partners have made this decision after a long deliberation on issues. They parties discussed.

Just a day before, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced a long march towards Islamabad and set the date of May 25 for it, urging his party workers and supporters to join him.

The sources said that the coalition partners have also decided to deal with the protest call given by Imran Khan.

The government is in a real trouble because the fears are rising that the country could be bankrupt if the IMF denies the bailout package.

The IMF has demanded the government to cut the subsidies on fuel prices. If the government reduces the subsidy the prices might go up, landing the coalition government in real political trouble.

According to the sources, PM Shehbaz said there was need to take tough decisions for the sake of country's economy.

Earlier, there were rumours in the Federal capital that in case the required support was not assured in few days, the NA may be dissolved and snap elections will be announced.

PPP supremo Asif Zardari met PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-Q President Chauhdry Shujaat and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N ministers held first round of their talks.

The partners said they needed tough decisions amid the prevailing political situation.

