Coalition partners desire to hold elections after completion of census: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that all coalition partners in government had desired to hold elections after the completion of the census in the country.

"The task of compiling data of population through the census exercise is in progress, he said, while talking to a private news channel.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, he said, could organize general elections in October after receiving fresh population data of the country emanated via census conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

He further stated that there were some security and financial matters which needed to be resolved in the coming months before going into elections.

The government, he said would provide funds and security to ECP for establishing polling stations with all necessary equipment.