Coalition partners grievances to be addressed soon: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the dialogues were underway and efforts were being made to address the genuine issues of the coalition partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the dialogues were underway and efforts were being made to address the genuine issues of the coalition partners.

The allied parties had expressed reservations over price hike which would be removed in coming days, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The prime minister, he said, would take the decision about the allied parties demands.

In reply to a question, the governor said Pakistan Muslim League-Q, was talking about delaying process of addressing the grievances which they had put forward before the meeting.

About the price hike issue, he said the present government was well-aware of the problems of the masses and for this, all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to them. To another question, he said under democratic system, expressing reservations or posing demands by coalition partners, was a natural phenomena.