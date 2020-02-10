UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Partners Grievances To Be Addressed Soon: Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:49 PM

Coalition partners grievances to be addressed soon: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the dialogues were underway and efforts were being made to address the genuine issues of the coalition partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the dialogues were underway and efforts were being made to address the genuine issues of the coalition partners.

The allied parties had expressed reservations over price hike which would be removed in coming days, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The prime minister, he said, would take the decision about the allied parties demands.

In reply to a question, the governor said Pakistan Muslim League-Q, was talking about delaying process of addressing the grievances which they had put forward before the meeting.

About the price hike issue, he said the present government was well-aware of the problems of the masses and for this, all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to them. To another question, he said under democratic system, expressing reservations or posing demands by coalition partners, was a natural phenomena.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Punjab Price Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

36 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

2 hours ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

2 hours ago

US Border Chief Urges Central American Nations to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.