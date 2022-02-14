Coalition partners not going anywhere: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was enjoying full support of the coalition partners and they were not going anywhere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was enjoying full support of the coalition partners and they were not going anywhere.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Opposition parties were announcing different dates for long march and no-confidence movement.

The Opposition leaders were in depression as the courts were going to impose indictment against Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif had failed to provide solid evidence to Federal investigation agency and the national accountability bureau, he said. Opposition leader would face punishment by reason of corruption and money laundering cases, he added. In reply to a question about allied parties, the minister said allied parties were behind the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government and we did not have any fear of long march and no-confidence movement.