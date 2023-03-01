Coalition partners preparing for next elections: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that coalition partners would contest the next elections with full preparation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should consult with political parties for organizing elections in a proper manner.

He said that political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party had started preparations for contesting general elections.