UrduPoint.com

Coalition Partners Preparing For Next Elections: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Coalition partners preparing for next elections: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that coalition partners would contest the next elections with full preparation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should consult with political parties for organizing elections in a proper manner.

He said that political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party had started preparations for contesting general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

51 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

52 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

1 hour ago
 FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

2 hours ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.