Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: Rana

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that coalition partner’s reservation over canal issue would be removed through consensus, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that coalition partner’s reservation over canal issue would be removed through consensus, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All the provinces are getting equal water share through a formula adopted by IRSA, he stated.

To a question about Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has made unprecedented sacrifices for providing best humanitarian services to Afghan refugees. He said the government has been demanding Afghan authorities to stop infiltration of defunct organization from Afghan soil.

He said terrorist groups are operating from Afghan territory to sabotage peaceful environment of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region.

In reply to a question about security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, it is the responsibility of provincial government to improve governance and strengthen CTD so that menace of terrorism could be eliminated in a befitting manner from provincial parts.