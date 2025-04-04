Open Menu

Coalition Partner’s Reservation Over Water Issue To Be Addressed Through Talks: Federal Minister For Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Coalition partner's reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks: Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Friday said that coalition partner’s reservation over water issue would be addressed through negotiations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Friday said that coalition partner’s reservation over water issue would be addressed through negotiations.

All genuine grievances of the Pakistan People's Party would be resolved through talks, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about reduction in electricity prices, he said that credit went to the present leadership

for providing relief to common man. We are working on reforms in the power sector so that more benefit could be extended

to people of this country, he added.

