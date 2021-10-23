Coalition partners standing by CM Balochistan against no-confidence motion: Shahwani

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Friday said the coalition partners were standing by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan against the no-confidence motion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Friday said the coalition partners were standing by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan against the no-confidence motion.

Addressing a presser, he declined the opposition's baseless allegations and said there was not an iota of truth in them.

Shahwani said the opposition, earlier, was claiming to have 42 legislators along with them and later, allegedly reported the abduction of some members over not meeting the above mentioned figure.

He said some of the members themselves tweeted on their social media accounts that they were not feeling well so that they could not attend the assembly session.

He said if their members went missing then why their families had not registered any complaint against anyone yet.

The disgruntled leaders had banned their members movements and kept them hostage in a private house, he noted.

Shahwani alleged Pakistan Democratic Movement for hatching a conspiracy after failure in the center expressing the hope that it would also face the defeat in Balochistan.