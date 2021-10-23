UrduPoint.com

Coalition Partners Standing By CM Balochistan Against No-confidence Motion: Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:17 AM

Coalition partners standing by CM Balochistan against no-confidence motion: Shahwani

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Friday said the coalition partners were standing by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan against the no-confidence motion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Friday said the coalition partners were standing by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan against the no-confidence motion.

Addressing a presser, he declined the opposition's baseless allegations and said there was not an iota of truth in them.

Shahwani said the opposition, earlier, was claiming to have 42 legislators along with them and later, allegedly reported the abduction of some members over not meeting the above mentioned figure.

He said some of the members themselves tweeted on their social media accounts that they were not feeling well so that they could not attend the assembly session.

He said if their members went missing then why their families had not registered any complaint against anyone yet.

The disgruntled leaders had banned their members movements and kept them hostage in a private house, he noted.

Shahwani alleged Pakistan Democratic Movement for hatching a conspiracy after failure in the center expressing the hope that it would also face the defeat in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Social Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Provision of quality healthcare facilities top pri ..

Provision of quality healthcare facilities top priority of govt: Dr. Rubaba

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan election ..

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan elections to be held on Oct 28

5 minutes ago
 Data exposes FATF's "politicised" approach targeti ..

Data exposes FATF's "politicised" approach targeting Muslim states; appeasing ev ..

5 minutes ago
 France Expects Poland to Take Concrete Steps to Re ..

France Expects Poland to Take Concrete Steps to Resolve EU Rule of Law Dispute - ..

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

52 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.