Coalition Partners Support Govt's Efforts To Make Electoral Process Flawless: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said that the coalition partners of ruling PTI supported the government's endeavour of making the electoral process flawless, transparent and impeachable

Talking to media, he said government and coalition partners were on same page for introducing electoral reforms bill as the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would end the rigging in next elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strived for the supremacy of the law and constitution and always took the coalition partners along during the entire stint in the government.

He said Tuesday's meeting of Federal cabinet has been canceled.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in the habit of making false statements and cheating everyone.

It has the history of influencing judiciary. However their dirty old tactics would no longer work this time as Pakistan judiciary was independent.

The notary attested medical report of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also attested the statement of Rana Shamim, he said adding that the verdict on the appeals of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were due soon. He said Sharif family has tried to defame the judges of Islamabad High Court which was tantamount to attacking judiciary.

He expressed his surprise another video of Judge Arshad Malik made by Nasir Butt and others has not yet been submitted in any court as evidence.

