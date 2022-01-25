Coalition partners supporting PTI to complete its term: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Technology, Amin ul Haq on Monday said that coalition partners including Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), were supporting the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to complete its five years tenure.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its constitutional tenure, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The coalition partners had reservation on some matters and PTI leadership was apprised in that regard, he said.