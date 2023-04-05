Close
Coalition Partners To Discuss Election Matters In Parliament: Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that coalition partners would discuss the matter of elections at the forum of parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, the cabinet members had expressed reservation over the judgment given by the Supreme Court over elections.

Keeping in view the current economic, political and security situation, he said the elections should be held in October. The government, he said, was engaged in the completion of the census process.

He said organizing elections separately in four provinces would require a heavy amount from the national exchequer.

He said that government would provide all necessary resources including security to ECP for elections to be held in October.

