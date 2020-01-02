UrduPoint.com
Coalition Provincial Govt United Under Leadership Of Jam Kamal Khan: Saleem Khosa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Coalition provincial govt united under leadership of Jam Kamal Khan: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said on Thursday the coalition government was united under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan who was taking serious measures for development of the province and prosperity of its people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said on Thursday the coalition government was united under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan who was taking serious measures for development of the province and prosperity of its people.

Talking to media persons, he said there was no difference in Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and alliance parties of provincial government but exemplary measures are being taken for provision of facilities to masses in respective districts of the province on equality bases.

He said a number of development schemes including extension of roads, up-gradation of educational institutions and renovation of hospitals have been launched in the province and people would get benefits of these projects at their doorsteps after completion.

Mir Saleem Khosa said the incumbent provincial government believed on serving of people and Chief Minister's vision to address basic problems of common on quality basis for their interest. "The Opposition leader should cooperate with provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to ensure development of Balochistan for the prosperity of its people instead of merely accusing and criticizing it", he said.

He said for the first time, central and provincial governments are on the same page to remove sense of deprivation from Balochistan and to eliminate corruption in the country and the province.

