Coalition will sweep election in both KP and Punjab: Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Ihsan Afzal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Ihsan Afzal Khan on Thursday said if the assemblies were dissolved, parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will definitely go for election in full swing and will sweep in both provinces Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

Talking to a private media channel, Rana Ihsan said the PML-N always desired that the assemblies should complete their constitutional term.

Reacting to the success of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's vote of confidence in Punjab, Rana Ihsan said that "this result was unexpected for us, but the politics of intimidation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's chief has once again become evident to all.

"The coordinator denounced Imran Khan's remarks and said that such irresponsible and false accusations against institutions were deplorable. "If there was pressure on the PTI members, how did they succeed in the vote of confidence?" the coordinator questioned.