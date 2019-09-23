Coalminer dies as avalanche collapses him in Duki

A coalminer died when an avalanche of mud collapsed on him inside a coalmine at Duki area of Loralai district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A coalminer died when an avalanche of mud collapsed on him inside a coalmine at Duki area of Loralai district on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Gullaab Khan was working in the coalmine as a mud avalanche fell down at him which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.