COAS addresses National Security Workshop participants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The participants of National Security Workshop-25 visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

The participants were briefed about regional and internal security dynamics and the national security environment, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

Later, the participants had an interactive session with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

While addressing the participants, the COAS said, “Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces. Success will be ours Insha Allah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.

The COAS emphasized that intelligentsia and civil society had greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan.

The forum was also apprised about a host of measures being taken to curb activities of illegal spectrum, including smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

On the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, the COAS said, “Safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.”

He also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps, especially Special Facilitation Investment Council (SIFC).

"Pakistan Army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability " the Army Chief added.

National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University, participated by representatives from all segments of the society.

The National Security Workshop-25 is being attended by 98 participants including parliamentarians, senior civil and armed forces officers and representatives of the civil society.