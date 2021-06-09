Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army's complete support

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army's complete support.

The members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, FPCCI's role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment were discussed.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army's role and sacrifices in provision of secure enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.