UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Appreciates Business Community's Role In Economic Uplift Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:07 PM

COAS appreciates business community's role in economic uplift of Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army's complete support

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army's complete support.

The members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, FPCCI's role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment were discussed.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army's role and sacrifices in provision of secure enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Business Chambers Of Commerce ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media Industry

Recent Stories

Danish researchers decry parliament motion on 'exc ..

54 seconds ago

S.Africa intensifies power cuts as winter demand c ..

55 seconds ago

South Korea salute late World Cup hero with five-g ..

57 seconds ago

Nearly Half of US Adults Believe COVID-19 Virus Es ..

58 seconds ago

Clerk arrested for taking bribe

1 minute ago

PESCO teams detect 58 direct power connections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.