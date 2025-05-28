COAS Asim Munir holds key talks with Azerbaijan’s defence chief in Lachin

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), met with Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence, Azerbaijan, in Lachin, Azerbaijan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), met with Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence, Azerbaijan, in Lachin, Azerbaijan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and ways to further enhance defence cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The COAS appreciated the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and emphasized Pakistan's commitment to strengthening defence ties with Azerbaijan.