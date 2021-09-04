UrduPoint.com

COAS Assures Army's Support, Commitment To Kashmir Cause

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

COAS assures army's support, commitment to Kashmir cause

General Qamar Bajwa congratulated the AJK PM on assumption of his new office and expressed his best wishes for prosperity of the region of Kashmir.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured army's full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.

Talking to AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who called on him today (Saturday), General Qamar Bajwa congratulated the AJK PM on assumption of his new office and expressed his best wishes for prosperity of the region of Kashmir.

During the meeting, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including continued Indian unilateralism in IIOJK and situation along Line of Control were discussed.

On the occasion, the Army Chief paid tribute to Syed Ali Gilani for his historical and selfless struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister AJK appreciated the Army's contribution towards security and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Police reminds parents about dangers of leav ..

Dubai Police reminds parents about dangers of leaving children in hot vehicles

36 minutes ago
 Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

43 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 ho ..

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in t ..

Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in the 20K Price Range

54 minutes ago
 Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution c ..

Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution council

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.