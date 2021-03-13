COAS, Australian High Commissioner discuss Afghan peace process

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.



The Army Chief said Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Australia.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.



The Australian High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.