UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS, Australian High Commissioner Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:16 PM

COAS, Australian High Commissioner discuss Afghan peace process

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.


The Army Chief said Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Australia.
Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.


The Australian High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Australia General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ambassador Haque chairs virtual meeting with FPCCI ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces revised time-table for busin ..

10 minutes ago

Accused of sexual assault on minor girl held in mu ..

10 minutes ago

India reviews AstraZeneca side effects after conce ..

10 minutes ago

Multan places on hold 24 revenue cases in five mon ..

11 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.