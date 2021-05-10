UrduPoint.com
COAS Bajwa Arrives In Kabul

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:57 PM

COAS Bajwa arrives in Kabul

The Afghan media report that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet senior Afghan officials.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Kabul--the capital of Afghanistan, the latest reports say.

According to Afghan media, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the Afghan officials and will discuss peace process.

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib welcomed Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his arrival in Kabul.

Earlier today , UK Chief of Defense Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation particularly current developments in Afghan Peace Process.

Measures to further enhance bilateral and defense cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.

The Army Chief offered his condolences on the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

