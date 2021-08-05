UrduPoint.com

COAS Bajwa Calls For Solution Of Kashmir Dispute As Per UN Resolutions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:18 PM

COAS Bajwa calls for solution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Resolutions

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar released a message of Army Chief General Qamar Javed on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day from his official Twitter handle.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed has said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per UN resolutions, adding that lasting peace in the region is not possible without resolving the dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

According to details, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar released a message of Army Chief General Qamar Javed on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day from his official Twitter handle.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed has said that the worst state repression and the inhumane military siege continues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), serious violations of human rights and international law are taking place in Occupied Kashmir while efforts are being made to change the geographical and population ratio.

The situation poses a serious threat to the security of the region, COAS Bajwa said and added that Kashmir dispute should be resolved under UN resolutions.

It may be mentioned here that 2 years have passed since the Indian curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, Kashmir Exploitation Day is being observed all over the world including Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Army United Nations Twitter ISPR Jammu May All From

Recent Stories

New Consul General of Pakistan presented his crede ..

New Consul General of Pakistan presented his credentials

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces New Zealand first tour in 18 ye ..

Pakistan announces New Zealand first tour in 18 years

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces New Zealand tour itinerary

Pakistan announces New Zealand tour itinerary

44 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

46 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

2 hours ago
 Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases i ..

Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.