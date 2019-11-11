UrduPoint.com
COAS Bajwa Condoles With Former Brig Khokhar Over Death Of His Brother

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:56 PM

COAS Bajwa condoles with former Brig Khokhar over death of his brother

Arif Ijaz Khokhar was the brother of Brig (retired) Khalid Khokhar who is brother-in-law of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the home of Brigadier (retired) Khalid Khokhar, the brother-in-law of PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, and expressed condolence over death of his brother.

Arif Ijaz Khokhar, the brother of Khalid Khokhar, died few days ago.

Khalid Khokhar is the incumbent president of Pakistan Hockey Federation. Army Chief expressed grief over the death of Arif Ijaz Khokhar, the brother of Brigadier Khalid Khokhar, and offered prayer for the departed soul.

Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa, former President Akhtar Rasool, former Captain Islahuddin, Rana Mujahid, Qasim Zia, Khwaja Junaid, Kamran Ashraf, Hanif Khan, Shahid Ali Khan, Nasir Ali, Kashif Jawad, Qamar Ibraim, Rasheed Junior, Sameer Hussaiin, Shehnaz Sheikh, Haider Hussain, PHF employees and many others visited him and inquired him after.

The guests offered prayer for the departed soul and inquired.

