COAS Bajwa discusses peace process with Afghan President Ghani

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during his one-day official visit to Kabul.

Army Chief General Bajwa was on one-day official visit to Kabul accompanied by Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid and Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on his visit to Afghanistan.

Earlier, General Bajwa held meeting with US Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday.

According to ISPR, both sides discussed the “matters of mutual interests” security situation in the region.

Exchange on “Afghan refugees issue and the Afghan reconciliation process” was also taken by the both sides during their meeting.

Both sides also discussed the Pak-Afghan border management.

“Both sides agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals after sharing discussion on important matters,” ISPR added.