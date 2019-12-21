COAS Bajwa meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing situation

(@fidahassanain)

PM, COAS and others met new CJP Ahmad during oath taking ceremony held in Islamabad today morning.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Prime Minister Imran Khan during oath taking ceremony of new Chief Justice of Pakistan at President House here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Qamar Bajwa discussed the matters of mutual interests and prevailing situation of the country. Earlier today, Justice Gulzar Ahmad took oath as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan. President Arif Alvi administered him oath.

Later, Prime Minister and heads of three armed forces including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met new sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad has also been part of the Bench hearing a few most important cases in the country's history. He was sworn in as a Sindh High Court judge on August 27, 2002 while he became a judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on November 16, 2011. Justice Gulzar will remain as CJP till February 01, 2022.