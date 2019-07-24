UrduPoint.com
COAS Bajwa Receives Warm Welcome At Pentagon

Iftikhar Alam (@imiftikharalam) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:38 AM

COAS Bajwa receives warm welcome at Pentagon

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa recieves gaurd of honour with 21 guns salute by US military at Pentagon.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at Pentagon.

Media reports said that army chief received guard of honour with a 21-gun salute by the US military.

The US military brass acknowledged the contributions made by Pakistan in war on terrorism.

A special ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US War heroes, where national anthem of both countries was played.

The army chief met with US military officials and discussed issues related to security and bilateral military cooperation.

The army chief also visited White House along with Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet President Donald Trump. Trump and PM Imran had discussion on Afghan peace process.

Trump said that Pakistan plays a very important role in bringing an end to the Afghan war. Trump also said that the US aid that has been stopped to Pakistan can also be restored. He agreed that military operation is not the solution and dialogue is the only way forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Army Pentagon White House Trump General Qamar Javed Bajwa Arlington

