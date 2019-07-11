COAS Bajwa to accompany PM Imran on US visit

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the United States of America on July 21-23.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to the United States.

Commenting on the upcoming visit, journalist Sabir Shakir said that Pakistan played an important role in Afghan peace process and brought the two parties to the talking table.

He said that Pakistan and the US have a chance to renew their ties. He said that topics related to trade, infrastructure and economic cooperation will come under discussion during the meeting.

He said that the US does not want Pakistan to join the other bloc, adding that Pakistan also wants friendly relations with the US.

As the army chief will also accompany PM Imran on the visit, it shows that the civilian and military leadership will express the same stance, the journalist added.

He said that the visit is expected to give a good outcome.

This would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump would have wide-ranging interaction at the White House on July 22 covering bilateral and regional matters, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office here Wednesday.

The prime minister, during his three-day visit, would also be meeting prominent members of the U.S. Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister would outline his vision of "Naya Pakistan" and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multifaceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the prime minister would underscore Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.