COAS, Belgian Ambassador Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:36 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Belgian Ambassador Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today (Thursday).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced bilateral as well as defence cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence for the families of the victims.

The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier this week on Monday, Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas had called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed.

Both sides had reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary had expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

