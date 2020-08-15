(@fidahassanain)

Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain Coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan's success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said success against Covid-19 pandemic was achieved due to a true national response executed through the mechanism of National Coordination Committee which allowed optimisation of resources.

This he stated during a telephonic conversation with Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda foundation Bill Gates to discuss Pakistan's Covid-19 response and resumption of Polio eradication campaign.

Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain Coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan's success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint.

Both also discussed the safe start of Polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose.

Bill Gates reiterated his foundation's commitment to support to Pakistan in its goals of ending Polio and improving health for every child.