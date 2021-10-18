COAS briefed on internal security, Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was briefed on the internal security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was briefed on the internal security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

He was received by ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of organization.