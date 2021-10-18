UrduPoint.com

COAS Briefed On Internal Security, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:18 PM

COAS briefed on internal security, Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was briefed on the internal security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was briefed on the internal security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

He was received by ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of organization.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

34 minutes ago
 New York Shuts Down 2 Crypto Lenders, Demands Info ..

New York Shuts Down 2 Crypto Lenders, Demands Information From 3 Others - Attorn ..

43 seconds ago
 FESCO arranges farewell ceremony

FESCO arranges farewell ceremony

44 seconds ago
 US, Georgia agree new defense training program

US, Georgia agree new defense training program

47 seconds ago
 Campher's four-in-four helps Ireland thrash Nether ..

Campher's four-in-four helps Ireland thrash Netherlands in T20 World Cup

50 seconds ago
 Life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), role model fo ..

Life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), role model for whole mankind: AJK PM

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.