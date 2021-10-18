UrduPoint.com

COAS Calls For Global Convergence On Afghanistan To Avoid Humanitarian Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

COAS calls for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday called the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday called the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The Army Chief expressed his views in call on paid by US Charge d' Affairs Angela Aggeler here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for an enduring relationship with the United States.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

