COAS Calls For Greater Harmony, Says Nothing Supreme Than National Security
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday called upon all elements of national power to demonstrate greater harmony among their ranks for lasting stability in the country and said that nothing was supreme than the national security.
“There is no agenda, no movement and no individual greater than the security of the country, “he said while addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.
For lasting stability, the COAS said all elements of national power must work in harmony “This [fight against terrorism] is a battle for our survival and the survival of our future generations.”
He stressed the need for better governance and to transform Pakistan into a resilient and tough State, questioning that “how long will we continue to make countless sacrifices and fill the governance gaps with the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the blood of our martyrs?”
The Army Chief urged the religious scholars to expose the distorted interpretations of islam presented by the Khawarij, adding “Our existence is subject to the existence of our country; therefore, nothing is more important to us than the security of the country.
”
To ensure Pakistan’s security, he called for adopting a unified narrative, rising above political and personal interests.
“Those who believe they can weaken Pakistan through these terrorists, today’s message to them is clear: we are united, and together we will not only defeat them but also their facilitators,” the COAS reiterated.
“We have complete faith in Allah Almighty. No matter what happens, God willing, we will succeed,” he added.
Recent Stories
Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system
Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital
Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women
Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS calls for greater harmony, says nothing supreme than national security5 minutes ago
-
BISE Rawalpindi introduces 'live verification system' of students5 minutes ago
-
Two members of notorious dacoit gang busted, valuables & weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic Police collaborate with market owners to address parking and trade issues5 minutes ago
-
Proactive security measures to be ensured in capital, says IG Rizvi5 minutes ago
-
Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system25 minutes ago
-
MNSUA hosts Spring Festival35 minutes ago
-
Third Batch of advanced course graduates from capital Police College Islamabad35 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women40 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary National Security Committee stresses immediate implementation of National Action Plan, ..45 minutes ago
-
NPF Chief Rizvi vows to enhance police welfare through new projects45 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi urges adoption of modern safety technologies in Railways45 minutes ago