COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society  

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir expresses reverence for religious community and said Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

He was speaking during his visit to Christ Church, Rawalpindi today to join Christian community in Christmas celebrations.

The congregation welcomed the COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity.

The COAS wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.

The COAS expressed reverence for religious community and said islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour.

The COAS stressed upon the importance of having correct perspective, truth and knowledge based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues.

He said enemies of Pakistan are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities. We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation.

The Army Chief while paying glowing tribute to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's great vision and leadership on his 147th birthday, quoted Quaid's historical remarks made in his speech on 11 August 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly.

"You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan."

At the end, the COAS befittingly acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all the fields and domains.