Open Menu

COAS Calls For Promoting Pak-Uzbek Military Cooperation, Intelligence Sharing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2023 | 11:21 AM

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

General Asim Munir highlights it during his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, where he met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defense Minister and Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has emphasized upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He highlighted it during his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, where he met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defense Minister and Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service.

The Army Chief appreciated the standard of training and readiness of Uzbekistan Military Forces and their understanding about regional security issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Visit Uzbekistan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

3 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

10 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

10 hours ago
G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

10 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

11 hours ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

12 hours ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan