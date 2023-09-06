COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

(@Abdulla99267510)

General Asim Munir highlights it during his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, where he met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defense Minister and Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has emphasized upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Army Chief appreciated the standard of training and readiness of Uzbekistan Military Forces and their understanding about regional security issues.