COAS calls for unity to counter disinformation campaign by hostile forces

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need of unity to counter the disinformation campaign of hostile forces.

He expressed these views while interacting with teachers and students of various educational institutions, including LUMS, FCU, UET, LSE, PU and GCU, at Lahore Corps Headquarters.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said spreading misinformation not only effects perception management but also threatens integrity of state.

The Army Chief appreciated the role of these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens.

He said there is a dire need of human development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and environment.