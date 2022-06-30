UrduPoint.com

COAS Calls On Emir Of Qatar During Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday during his official tour to Qatar called on Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, State of Qatar, Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional environment were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said that both countries shared great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood, which were being transformed into an enduring partnership.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields.

The dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

