UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Calls On Iranian Armed Forces Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

COAS calls on Iranian Armed Forces Chief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Bagheri.

COAS expressed concerns on recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of 6 security personnel near Pak-Iran border, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both Commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.

COAS said Pakistan has started fencing the border but would require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which was also used by terrorists and Narcotics traffickers for covering their movement. Both also discussed COVID-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues. COAS reiterated Pakistan's desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non interference and equality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Army Iran ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

8 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

8 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

8 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

9 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.