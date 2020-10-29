UrduPoint.com
COAS Calls On PM Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:38 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed internal and external threats to the country and professional capacity of Pakistan Army.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed security situation on Thursday.

The meeting held at Prime Minister Office.

Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed internal and exeternal security threats to Pakistan.

He also discussed professional capacity of Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated efforts of Pakistan Army and sacrifices of the soldiers for security and protection of the motherland. He said the entire nation was standing by Pakistan Army.

"The entire nation is united against cowards who are involved in terrorism in Pakistan," said the PM.

They also discussed all those efforts being made inside the country to create unrest.

