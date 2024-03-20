Open Menu

COAS Calls On Saudi Crown Prince During His Official KSA Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir has visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official visit, and called on the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army Chief also held meetings with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Defence Minister of KSA; General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence of KSA and other senior military leadership.

During the meeting, wide-ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation came under discussion.

On the occasion, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman highlighted that KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, and both countries have always stood up for each other. The Crown Prince also expressed a desire to further strengthen the bilateral ties and that KSA would always stand with Pakistan.

The COAS thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.

