COAS Calls On Saudi Crown Prince During His Official KSA Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir has visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official visit, and called on the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army Chief also held meetings with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Defence Minister of KSA; General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence of KSA and other senior military leadership.
During the meeting, wide-ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation came under discussion.
On the occasion, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman highlighted that KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, and both countries have always stood up for each other. The Crown Prince also expressed a desire to further strengthen the bilateral ties and that KSA would always stand with Pakistan.
The COAS thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU starts mailing of books11 minutes ago
-
PEC announces `Seed Funding Scheme for Engineering Startups'31 minutes ago
-
9th class first annual examination 2024 commences in Rwp Division31 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police arrest nine suspects40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 30 kg drugs in six operations40 minutes ago
-
FIA major operations continue against illegal currency business50 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
FM Dar to attend Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday1 hour ago
-
1008 flats and 500 houses ready for workers in Islamabad zone 51 hour ago
-
Crackdown against elements involved in fake medicines arrested1 hour ago
-
Storm of inflation in Peshawar is not letting up1 hour ago
-
ECP issues list of eight valid nominees of technocrat, Aalim seats for Senate elections1 hour ago