COAS calls on Saudi Crown Prince MBS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and 1st Deputy Prime Minster and Defence Minister, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Jeddah.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan was resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed, it added.

Crown Prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability.

He also said that the relations between KSA and Pakistan were based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations would continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah.