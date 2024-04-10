Open Menu

COAS Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr With Front Line Troops In North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir undertook a visit to Miran Shah and Spinwam in North Waziristan Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he joined troops in celebrating Eid.

Commencing with Eid prayers at the frontline, the COAS offered supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He conveyed heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedication and service to the nation.

Subsequently, the COAS received a comprehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan Border. Acknowledging the formation's monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, the COAS attributed these strides to the sacrifices of our martyrs, facilitating secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts and throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Emphasizing the adverse impact of terrorism upon development, COAS underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. He urged all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilize the region.

"Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation," the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was warmly received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

