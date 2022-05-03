UrduPoint.com

COAS Celebrates Eid With Troops Along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday spent Eid-ul-Fitr with troops in Dungi , Kotli along the line of control (LoC) .

The COAS offered Eid prayers with troops where special prayers were made for security, peace and stability of the country, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS also shared Eid festivities with officers and men, it added.

The COAS paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan.

Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the COAS on arrival at Dungi.

