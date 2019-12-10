UrduPoint.com
COAS Chairs Hours Long Corps Commanders Conference

Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:11 PM

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

According to the sources, ISPR DG will address a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The Corps Command continued for seven hours at General Headquarters, reviewed geostrategic and national security environment of the country as well as the regional security issues.

According to media reports, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor would brief the media through press conference on Wednesday afternoon that what decision were taken during the hours’ long conference.

