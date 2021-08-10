UrduPoint.com

COAS, Chinese Envoy Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interests: ISPR

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:38 PM

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual interests: ISPR

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region.

He reiterated that China shall continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Inter Services Intelligence Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China General Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC Progress

Recent Stories

UK Education Secretary Says Schools Scrapping In-P ..

UK Education Secretary Says Schools Scrapping In-Person Classes Shouldn't Charge ..

3 minutes ago
 A stable, peaceful Afghanistan, vital for regional ..

A stable, peaceful Afghanistan, vital for regional connectivity, prosperity: Exp ..

3 minutes ago
 Drogba resigns as Ivorian players association vice ..

Drogba resigns as Ivorian players association vice-president

3 minutes ago
 Tunisia swelters in record temperatures

Tunisia swelters in record temperatures

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of m ..

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

40 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to ..

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to Find Political Solution - Spo ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.