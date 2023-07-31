Open Menu

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier Reiterate Desire For Increasing Bilateral Ties In All Fields

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 10:57 PM

The visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, both dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

