COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

During the meetings, views were exchanged on matters pertaining to defence and mutual interest.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that both COAS and CJCSC held their first formal meeting with the president after assuming the charge of their offices.